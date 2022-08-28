How to complete the Vision II Farsight: Jahai Bluffs collection in Guild Wars 2

The Jahai Bluffs map in Guild Wars 2 is not only a great map for exploration, but it’s also the site of some vital components and events. Players looking to increase their Mastery levels, which allow them to gain new and powerful abilities, as well as those looking to craft the Legendary Trinket, Vision, will find the Jahai Bluffs a necessary stepping stone. The Jahai Bluffs feature many unique places, as well as a lot of dangers. While navigating this map can prove to, at times, be difficult, it is very much worth the dangers when you complete it. In this guide, we’ll look at where you need to go in order to complete Vision II: Farsight – Jahai.

How to complete Vision II: Farsight – Jahai collection

You’ll need to kneel at the Mastery Insight Points in order to gain the buff. You must remain in the emote until the Meditation Buff disappears, or it will not count towards completing the achievement. You can kneel by typing /kneel in the chat box in order to activate the emote. There are other options beyond the ones listed here for the collection that players can access. So long as the Mastery Insight is not underwater, or you are not attacked in the time it takes for the buff to disappear, you’ll be able to complete the collection.

Jahai Insight: Harpy Rock

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll need to use either a Skyscale or a Springer. If you’re using a Springer, you must ensure that it has High Vault Mastery unlocked. There are Harpies at the top who will not hesitate to attempt to murder you.

Jahai Insight: Crescent’s Prosperity

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can use a Springer if it has the High Vault Mastery unlocked, or you can use a Skyscale. to reach this, you’ll need to head up into the branded area. The Insight is a the top of the abandoned building on the eastern side against the cliffs.

Jahai Insight: Fang of the Dragon

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Insight is located at the very top of a large branded stalagmite. You can reach it with either a Springer, Griffon, or Skyscale. The simplest method is to fly up, but it’s possible to use the High Vault on the Springer to get there.