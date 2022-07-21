All Mastery Insight Point locations in Jahai Bluffs in Guild Wars 2

The Jahai Bluffs combines the beauty of the Path of Fire maps with the devastation of the Brand. This small but scenery-packed map doesn’t just have a Meta event for players to enjoy; it also has several Mastery Insight Points that you’ll need.

Mastery Insight Points are skills that come after Level 80 in Guild Wars 2. They first were introduced to players in the Heart of Thorns expansion and since then have expanded with each Living World season and following expansions in the game.

Where to find all Mastery Insight Point in Jahai Bluffs in Guild Wars 2

This guide will show you where to find all the Mastery Insight Points in the Jahai Bluffs map in Guild Wars 2.

Harpy Rock – Mastery Insight Point location

Screenshot by Gamepur

This Mastery Insight is located atop a large, mostly flat rock near the Rilohn River. To reach it, you’ll have to use a Springer with the High Jump Mastery already unlocked, or you’ll need to use a Skyscale. It is obviously guarded by Harpies, which you’ll need to kill. There is a Veteran there, so play with caution.

Crescents Prosperity – Mastery Insight Point location

Screenshot by Gamepur

Located inside a Branded zone, this Mastery Insight Point isn’t complicated to find. It’s situated atop a domed roof in the abandoned city area, close to the cliff wall. To reach it, you’ll need either Springer with the High Jump Mastery or a Skyscale to fly up.

Scar Overlook – Mastery Insight Point location

Screenshot by Gamepur

This Mastery Insight Point luckily requires no battling of any kind. To reach it, you’ll have to scale a large amount of terrain. The Point is at the top of the sandstone pillars, and the only way to get there is to approach it from the left side. If you have a Skyscale, you can fly up and rest on the ledges if needed; alternatively, you can make small jumps with your Springer to get to the top.

Fang of the Dragon – Mastery Insight Point location

Screenshot by Gamepur

The safest and easiest way to reach this Mastery Insight Point is to fly from the Scar Overlook Point, and if you can absorb Volatile Magic, use that and absorb the orbs to keep your Skyscale aloft for longer. You’re going to head into the Branded scar on the map and approach the Branded spire. The Insight Point is located at the very top. You can also reach it with a Springer after running there.

Talon of the Dragon – Mastery Insight Point location

Screenshot by Gamepur

Travel to the Yatendi Village Waypoint if you have it unlocked. If not, head east along the Brand. There’s a giant Branded tornado here that you can ride with your Skyscale if you prefer the more adventurous route. Try aim for the back end of the Branded Crystal that the Insight Point is on, as while you’re in the twister, you can’t fly up with your Skyscale. This area is affected by the Fury of the Brand, meaning you’ll take lightning strike damage if you’re touching the ground, so you need to use a Skimmer if you’re approaching on foot from either the Branded or regular side of the Point. The area around the Insight Point is safe to stand on.