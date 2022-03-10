How to complete The Warlord’s Daughter in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok

The Warlord’s Daughter is one of the main quests you’ll pick up early in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok from Jordeygr Shelter. Havi is searching for a way to barter with Surtr for his son, and he believes that kidnapping one of his daughters might be the key. This guide explains how to complete this quest and offers some valuable tips for its intense final boss.

Step 1: Head to and explore Gufathorp

Once you’ve picked this quest up, you’ll need to head directly to Gufathorp. This small settlement has been overrun by Surtr’s daughter and her lackeys. Dwarves have been captured and forced into work. Even the sight of Havi isn’t enough to convince them to share information on the Muspel leader in the area. Instead, you need to use the Power of Muspelheim to disguise Havi and then talk to the Dwarves. This will allow them to share information without fear of being attacked by their guards.

There are two Dwarves in the large structures in the settlement that will speak to you. However, you’ll also need to talk to the Dwarf at the forge to complete this step of the quest. He’s having trouble with the fire, so you’ll need to climb the chimney and shoot the nest that’s blocking it with an arrow before he’ll tell you about someone that knows what you’re looking for.

A few Muspel guards have taken a Dwarf away to cook in a pit of lava. Rescue him by killing those guards, and he’ll tell you which direction to go in to find one of Surtr’s daughters.

Step 2: Go east

The only direction you have for this step in the quest is east. You know that your target will create pools of lava around them and that they’re heading to a Mylna, which should be enough to locate them. However, you can come across a Dwarf that needs rescuing if you start going east. Rescue her, and she’ll tell you to go to Stor Mylna, which is just across the river to the east. See below for a map reference for this Mylna.

Step 3: Raid the Mylna and fight Eysa

Once you reach the Mylna, you need to raid it. This place is full of Silica to pillage, so it’s worth climbing down to the shore and raiding it from bottom to top. You should pick up enough to upgrade your Hugr-Rip.

At the top of the Mylna, you’ll find Eysa, the daughter of Surtr. At first, she appears to be a statue, but she’ll awaken and begin to fight you soon enough. This boss fight is tricky because Eysa will heal herself when she reaches the final fifth of the health bar. To do this, she retreats to a pool of lava, turns to stone, summons Muspel enemies, and beings to heal.

We found that the best tactic for this fight is to whittle Eysa down to that last fifth of health and allow her to summon some Muspel enemies. Then, kill one or two of those enemies and wait for Eysa to jump back into the battle. When she does, you can attack her while dodging the other enemies and make short work of her remaining health. It took us three attempts, but eventually, we managed to defeat her.

Step 4: Examine the image

Once Eysa has been defeated, a Dwarf will pop out to inform her that they have found something. She uses this distraction as an opportunity to escape, but Havi is intrigued nonetheless. Visit the image to complete the quest and start the next step in the expansion.