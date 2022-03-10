How to complete Gift to the God in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok

Gift to the God is the first quest you’ll need to complete once you enter the realm of Svartalfheim for the second time in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok, having been bested and left for dead in the introduction. This guide explains how to complete this quest, so you can get on and explore the massive new open world.

Step 1: Get the Hugr-Rip

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll need to follow the two Dwarves that saved Havi for this first part of the quest. They’re leading you to a new gauntlet that will give you unprecedented power. However, there’s an enemy in the way. Kill this enemy and wait for the cutscene to play out to get the Hugr-Rip.

Step 2: Navigate the lava

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now that you have the Hugr-Rip, you can absorb the essence of the enemy you just killed to gain the Power of Muspelheim. This allows Havi to walk on lava without being damaged for a short period of time. The only way out of this room is through a blocked door, so you’ll need to use this newly-acquired power to walk up through the nearby lava flow and break the bar on the door from the other side.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once that first door is open, you’ll come to another path where lava blocks the way. Use the alter to sacrifice some health for Hugr so that you can walk on the lava once again and move the platform for the Dwarves to jump on and get to the other side. You can also absorb Hugr from the large flowers dotted around the place.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Finally, you need to exit the cave. However, a couple of enemies ahead of you will make life difficult. You can use the Power of Muspelheim again to trick them into not recognizing you so that you can assassinate them, but it’s just as effective to fight them head on.

Step 3: Defeat Sinmara

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you emerge from the cave, you’ll need to battle Sinmara. She’s a tough boss fight, but you only need to damage about a quarter of her health before she gives up and disappears. You’ll gain a new weapon when she’s gone and can then follow the Dwarves for a calmer portion of the quest.

Step 4: Find the Dwarven Shelter

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Dwarves will now attempt to lead you to their Shelter, the first you come to in the game. However, they can’t find the second Dwarven Rune. You’ll need to run ahead of them up the hill to locate it and examine it. This will prompt them to keep moving, and after a few wrong turns, you’ll find the Shelter.

Step 5: Explore the Shelter

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you arrive at the Shelter, you must speak to the blacksmith to progress the quest. After that, though, you’re free to walk around and talk to anyone you want. It’s worth speaking to the Dwarves with text bubbles above their heads, so you know which ones are vital vendors for selling certain products or picking up quests. Then, make your way to the exit, follow Brudd, and watch the cutscene to end the quest.