How to complete the Wupiupi Whoopee side quest in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

The Wupiupi Whoopee side quest in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will have you completing a task outside of the main stories. You’ll have the opportunity to work on this when you reach Mos Espa on Tatooine. In this guide, we detail how you can complete the Wupiupi Whoopee side quest in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

You can find this quest after you’ve unlocked Mos Espa on Tatooine, Jakku, and Coruscant. You’ll need to speak with Watto, who you can find at his shop on the city’s south side.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll need to recover the money from the deadbeats who owe Watto. You can find them on Coruscant, Jakku, and Takodana.

Coruscant

When you arrive on Coruscant, you’ll find these deadbeats on the west side of the map, in the Federal District. When you arrive, they’ll be inside the locked building. They won’t open up unless it’s for their droid. To reach them, go around the side of the building with a Protocol Droid, and take over their deadbeats’ droid. Bring it back to the door so they can open it up, and you’ll be able to speak to them when you get inside.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Jakku

On Jakku, you’ll need to head to Tuanul Village. You’ll want to head to the northeast side of the area, inside the building. Once inside, speak to the woman there, and she’ll have hidden the location of Watto’s money in a diary. Destroy all of the containers inside the building until you find it, and you’ll learn she hid the money outside the house. Head back outside, behind the house, and destroy everything there until you find Watto’s money.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Takodana

The final destination will be Takodana, Maz’s Castle. When you arrive, head to the top of Maz’s Castle, and you’ll find the deadbeat. They will give you the money, so you’ll have to defeat them in a fight to take it back. After defeating them, you can return to Watto on Tatooine.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you arrive, you can give Watto all of his money back. After completing the mission, you’ll earn a Kyber Brick and the chance to unlock Watto.