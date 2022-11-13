How to complete Ultra Beast Protection Efforts Special Research in Pokémon Go

Team Rocket has arrived for the Season of Light in Pokémon Go. The criminal group is looking to try and continue their takeover of the world, but players can stop them during this brief event. While the event is active, the Ultra Beast Protection Efforts Special Research will be available throughout the event and after it, rewarding players with a Super Rocket Radar. You can use it to locate Giovanni. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete the Ultra Beast Protection Efforts Special Research in Pokémon Go.

All Ultra Beast Protection Efforts Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

There are four tasks for you to complete in for this Special Ticket. First, upon receiving the Super Rocket Radar, you can receive an encounter with Giovanni, who has Shadow Mewtwo.

These are all the tasks and rewards you get for the Ultra Beast Protection Efforts Special Research.

Task 1

Defeat 6 Team Rocket Grunts – 10 Hyper Point

Catch 4 Shadow Pokémon – 10 Poké Balls

Purify 2 Shadow Pokémon – 10 Pinap Berries

Rewards: 2,000 XP, 15 Great Balls, and a Rocket Radar

Task 2

Defeat Team Rocket Leader Arlo – 1,500 XP

Defeat Team Rocket Leader Cliff – 1,500 XP

Defeat Team Rocket Leader Sierra – 1,500 XP

Rewards: 2,500 XP, 1,000 Stardust, and a Super Rocket Radar

Task 3

Find the Team Rocket Boss (Giovanni) – 5 Max Potions

Battle the Team Rocket Boss (Giovanni) – 20 Ultra Balls

Defeat the Team Rocket Boss (Giovanni) – 5 Max Revives

Rewards: 3,000 XP, a Lucky Egg, and a Golden Razz berry

Task 4

Claim your reward – 2,500 XP

Claim your reward – 2,500 XP

Claim your reward – 2,500 XP

Rewards: 5,000 XP, 2,500 Stardust, and 2 Silver Pinap berries