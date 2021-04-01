How to beat Giovanni in Pokémon Go for April 2021 – Weaknesses, counters, tactics

Giovanni has made his return to Pokémon Go. He comes with a new monthly event for the Season of Legends, and with him comes a new shadow legendary Pokémon for players to catch. For April 2021, Giovanni has Zapdos, a superb shadow Pokémon to add to catch, giving players another useful Pokémon that has seen quite a bit of action in the Master League. April’s timed research works a little bit different for Giovanni, though, than it has been in the past.

How to find Giovanni

You need to make sure you’ve completed previous special research projects to unlock Giovanni before engaging him. You first have to go through A Shadowy Threat Grows, followed by A Troubling Situation, and then A Professor’s Work is Never Done. Once you’ve completed all of those, you can participate in the latest special research project, The Higher They Fly. That’s how you normally seek out Giovanni. For April 2021, all you have to do is participate in the timed research for April 2021, Tricky Pokémon, and make sure to complete it before the end of April 8. One of the final rewards will be a Super Rocket Radar.

The Super Rocket Radar leads you to Giovanni’s hideout at any Team Rocket Poké Stops or Team Rocket balloons near you. These locations could have Giovanni, or they might feature a decoy grunt who you fight instead.

How to beat Giovanni – Weaknesses and best Pokémon counters

Image via Niantic

Giovanni is a tough fight and is far more difficult than the other Team Rocket leaders. Giovanni’s first Pokémon remains the same every month. However, his second and third options consistently change.

First Pokémon

The first Pokémon Giovanni always uses Persian, a Normal-type Pokémon. The best Pokémon to use against it are durable Fighting-types, such as Conkeldurr, Heracross, Gallade, Machamp, or Scrafty.

Second Pokémon

These are the potential options for Giovanni’s second Pokémon.

Kangaskhan a Normal-type

Garchomp a Ground and Dragon-type

Nidoking a Ground and Poison-type

All of these Pokémon are pretty tough to beat. Kangaskhan is only weak to Fighting-type moves, although, Garchomp and Nidoking are resistant to these attacks. If your Fighting-type Pokémon from the first battle survives Persian, they’d be perfect for taking down Kangaskhan. We highly recommend the second Pokémon you use here would be an Ice-type. A good one could be Mamoswine as it is a Ground and Ice-type, making it ideal for handling both Nidoking and Garchomp. You can also use Weavile, Kyurem, Glaceon, Regice, Articuno, or Jynx.

Third Pokémon

Giovanni will be using a shadow Zapdos as his final Pokémon. Zapdos is an Electric and Flying-type Pokémon. It will be weak to Ice and Rock-type moves. If you’re looking for the best Pokémon to counter Zapdos, we recommend using Rampardos, Mega Abomasnow, Terrakion, Galarian Darmanitan, Mamoswine, Tyranitar, Glaceon, or Rhyperior. Zapdos can be a tough battle, but a well-placed Rock-type Pokémon to withstand its attacks will be perfect to enduring this fight.

After you’ve defeated Giovanni, you’ll have a chance to recapture Zapdos, and you now have a shadow version of the Pokémon available to you. We highly recommend you do not purify this Pokémon as shadow legendary Pokémon are even rarer than the actual versions of this Pokémon. It’s a bit easier to find and capture the original versions due to five-star raids, but shadow Pokémon seldom ever appear often.

