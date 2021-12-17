How to complete What Dreams May Come in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Dreams May Come is the penultimate quest in the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla crossover story in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. To start it, you need to complete Counting Sheep, in which you collect all the shards around the Isle of Skye. This guide explains how to complete What Dreams May Come so you’re never stuck.

Step 1: Head back to the cave

Now that you’ve collected the shards from around the Isle of Skye, it’s time to head back to the cave and place them in the stone. You’ll get a map marker for this, but remember that the cave entrance is down by the shore, not on land. After you’ve placed all the shards, you’ll be able to go through the massive door and swim into the main chamber. You’ll need to fight your way through some mad warriors, but Eivor misses one. Luckily, Kassandra appears to save the day at the last second.

Step 2: Join the beams

At this point, Kassandra will activate a beam of light in the chamber. It’s your job to line the beams up so that they hit the two receivers near the door at the end. One of these is easily solved by moving the pillar at the chamber’s entrance. To get the second beam lined up, go to the back of the chamber, near Kassandra. There’s a movable object that you can push against a wall so that you can climb up and interact with another pillar. Use this to redirect the beam to the pillar below it, then direct that pillar to the receiver.

Step 3: Approach the artifact

When you’ve opened the door, Eivor and Kassandra will walk through a corridor of ancient greek treasures. The artifact reacts to Kassandra, trying to distract her, and it works. Eivor grabs the artifact but is overwhelmed by it. Kassandra manages to save Eivor and deactivate the artifact. This ends the quest, but not before Eivor asks Kassandra out for a drink.