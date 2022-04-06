How to complete Woola-man’s Best Friend in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

There are several side quests and missions you can find throughout the Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. These side quests can give you access to additional characters and Kyber Bricks, but you’ll need to work your way through the main story to unlock them. This guide will cover how to complete the Woola-man’s Best Friend side mission in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

You can find this side quest in the Giant Temple on Yavin IV. We recommend working your way through all of Episode IV: A New Hope before returning to this location to work on it. You can accept this quest from G8-R3.

G8-R3 needs you to deliver a message to a specific Rebel. You can learn about their location by speaking to anyone with the green notification bubble above their head. However, you can find their exact location by heading outside of the temple and then making your way to the southwest. Further back and away from the Giant Temple, you’ll find the Rebel, holding a banana in their hand.

After turning in the message to the Rebel, you’ll have completed the quest. You’ll also unlock G8-R3, and you can purchase them in the character selection menu.