How to craft arrows in Horizon Forbidden West

Arrows are an essential source of firepower for Aloy as she explores the post-post apocalyptic landscapes of San Francisco. In Horizon Forbidden West, you can craft arrows quickly if you know how to perform this action.

To start the crafting process, hold the L1 button to make the weapon wheel appear. On the bottom right, you’ll see the ability to make new arrows. Hold the cross (X) button to begin the process, and the game will continuously give you more arrows. You’ll need to collect metal shards and ridge-wood as materials to craft new arrows, and you’ll need a lot of them against your mechanical foes.

You can find either resource easily. To collect metal shards, simply defeat machines and press the triangle button to receive their resources. Ridge-wood can be grabbed from small, thin trees from the environment; they’re easy to find. The best play method with Horizon Forbidden West is to pick up everything you see in front of you. That way, you won’t ever be out of resources, hopefully.

As you get further into the game, you’ll be able to craft all sorts of varieties of arrows. Unfortunately, Aloy lost most of her supply during an encounter before Horizon Forbidden West takes place.