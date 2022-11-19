How to craft TM 056 Bullet Seed in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are hundreds of TMs players can craft using the TM Machine next to the Pokemon Center in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. There are many choices for players that work, however, some require some special materials that can only be obtained by defeating some specific Pokemon. So, to help you learn a really good move for your Grass-type companions, here is how to craft TM 056 Bullet Seed in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Materials needed to craft TM 056 Bullet Seed in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are exactly three things you will need to craft the Bullet Seed TM 056 in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

3000 League Points (LP)

3 Sunkern Leaf

3 Hoppip Leaf

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you will need LP to craft all of the TMs at the TM Machine. Depending on the power of the ability, it might require more or less LP. The Bullet Seed TM needs 3000 LP to craft, which can be a lot for some players. A good way to get some LP if you are in need is to go to the TM Machine and exchange Pokemon materials for LP. You can use other materials that aren’t needed for this specific TM to get enough LP.

To get the Sunkern Leaf and Hoppip Leaf items, you will need to find their respective Pokemon and defeat them a few times. You should get around 1 to 2 leaves per Sunkern or Hoppip defeated. You might even be lucky enough to get 3 in one battle, but that is rare.

The Bullet Seed move is decent enough for the early game. Even though it has really low power and damage, it has a chance to attack 5 times in a row, making the low damage significant. However, you also have the chance to hit only 2 times, which can ruin some of your battles.