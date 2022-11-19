How to craft TM 049 Sunny Day in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are some abilities in Pokemon that will just change the whole situation instantly. The Sunny Day move is an incredibly good move that can make your life either a whole lot better, or worse. With the ability to make Fire-type moves more powerful, and to make Water-type moves inferior, the Sunny Day skill can make or break some battles. This is why we will show you exactly how to craft TM 049 Sunny Day in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Materials needed to craft TM 049 Sunny Day in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are exactly four things you will need to craft the Sunny Day TM 049 in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

3000 League Points (LP)

3 Sunkern Leaf

3 Torkoal Coal

3 Litleo Tuft

Screenshot by Gamepur

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you will need LP to craft all of the TMs at the TM Machine. Depending on the power of the ability, it might require more or less LP. The Sunny Day TM needs 3000 LP to craft, which can be a lot for some players. A good way to get some LP if you are in need is to go to the TM Machine and exchange Pokemon materials for LP. You can use other materials that aren’t needed for this specific TM to get enough LP.

To get the Sunkern Leaf, Torkoal Coal, and Litleo Tuft items, you will need to find their respective Pokemon and defeat them a few times. You should get around 1 to 2 leaves, coals, or tufts per Sunkern, Torkoal, or Litleo defeated. You might even be lucky enough to get 3 in one battle, but that is rare.

The Sunny Day move will light up the battlefield and make Fire-type moves 50% stronger and Water-type moves 50% weaker. This can be extremely helpful in a battle against a gym or trainers specialized in a type that is weak to Fire since you can one-shot almost every Pokemon they have once the sun is out.