Sneaking up on Pokémon is a good way to get the drop on them in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. A handful of Pokémon will attempt to run away from you if you don’t sneak up on them, making this a requirement to try catching them, such as Wiglett. The way you go about crouching is quick, but sneaking can take some practice. Here’s what you need to know about how to crouch and sneak in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to sneak up on Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

When you’re ready to try sneaking up on a Pokémon, click the B button on your Nintendo Switch controller. Your character will bend down, and begin to move at a much slower pace, indicating they are trying to sneak around the map. You may want to do this when exploring a particular Pokémon region, or if a Pokémon consistently runs away whenever you try to get near it and use a Poké Ball on it to battle.

Related: Where to find Wiglett in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Screenshot by Gamepur

When approaching a Pokémon, click the ZL button on your controller, and you will lock on to them while in this mode. This is a good way to single out a specific Pokémon before clicking the ZR button to throw your lead Pokémon at them, challenging them to a battle. This is incredibly helpful if you’re trying to catch one Pokémon sticking out of a large group.

If you see a Pokémon hiding from you or constantly running in the opposite direction of you whenever you approach them, sneaking might be the best method. It never hurts to use this technique if you’re trying to find a Pokémon you have not added to your Pokédex.