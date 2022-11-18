Wiglett is a new Pokémon that you can find in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. It will appear in the Paldea region, and you must track it down to add it to your collection. Wiglett is not a form or unique variation on Diglett, it is an entirely different Pokémon. It also comes with a distinct evolution. Here’s what you need to know about where to find Wiglett in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Wiglett in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Wiglett is a complicated Pokémon to encounter in the wild. It will be difficult to find while exploring Paldea, but it can quickly scurry away from you, preventing you or your Pokémon from trying to catch it. Before you try to battle Wigglet, you need to find it in the wild.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Wiglett can appear in multiple locations, primarily at the beach in the outer locations of the Paldea region. You want to check the beach at West Province Area Two, the one to the north of South Province Area Six, the beach to the east of South Province Area Five, and to the south of Levincia and East Province Area Two. These will be the prime locations you can track down Wiglett and add it to your collection.

Catching Wiglet is tricky. You will need to crouch down by holding the B button when approaching it so as not to scare it. Then, you will need to click the ZL button to zoom in, locking on the Pokémon. Finally, while in this mode and you have Wiglett targetted, throw your Poké Ball at it to engage it in combat, and now you can try catching it.