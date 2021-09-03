Sonic the Hedgehog games don’t normally give the player any customization options. You know that the blue hedgehog is going to sport his white gloves and iconic red shoes in every adventure you see him in. That being said, Sonic Colors Ultimate gives you the chance to change up his look as well as his dashing animation and your profile icon. Here is how to customize Sonic in Sonic Colors Ultimate.

To customize Sonic in Sonic Colors Ultimate, you will need to be on the map screen and back out to the world selection screen. In the bottom left of the screen will be the Options Sattelite. Select it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second tab on the Options screen will allow you to customize Sonics gloves, shoes, aura, boost animation, and profile icon. To unlock these items, you will need to collect the golden coins that are placed throughout the levels and come back here to purchase them. If you pre-ordered the game or bought the deluxe version of Sonic Colors Ultimate, your cosmetic items will be at the bottom of each list.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are a ton of small cosmetic items that can be unlocked by grabbing the golden coins throughout Sonic Colors Ultimate. None of them give you a distinct advantage or anything, so don’t worry about the game becoming too easy. These are merely cosmetic changes and nothing else.