Katy is one of the eight Pokémon leaders you can battle in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. For those working towards the Victory Road treasure goal in the game, you’ll want to defeat all of them to earn their badges. Of the leaders, Katy is likely the easiest to begin with in Scarlet and Violet. However, you want to make sure you know how to tackle them best. Here’s what you need to know about how to defeat Gym Leader Katy in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

All Gym Leader Katy Pokémon weaknesses and best counters in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

All of Katy’s Pokémon are going to be some form of Bug-type. We recommend using a Fire or Flying-type attack against them. Many of them are relatively easy to acquire close to the beginning of the game, especially for players who picked Fuecoco or Quaxly as their starter Pokémon. She will be using three Pokémon.

Katy’s first Pokémon

The first Pokémon Katy uses a Nymble, which will be at level 14. This is purely a Bug-type Pokémon. You will want to use a Fire, Flying, or Rock-type attack against it and avoid using Grass, Ground, or Fighting-type Pokémon against it.

Katy’s second Pokémon

Katy’s second Pokémon will be a Tarountula, and it will also be at level 14. It is also a Bug-type Pokémon, so you can follow a similar strategy against it as you would for Nymble. These two are a good warm-up for the end of this encounter.

Katy’s third Pokémon

The final Pokémon Katy is going to use against will be Teddiursa. This will be a higher level of them all, and it will be at level 15. It’s an unorthodox Pokémon to use a Bug-type Gym Leader, but Teddiursa will have the Bug-type Terastallize form, which means it will use powerful Bug-type attacks against you, along with any Normal-types that also come with it. However, Fury Cutter will likely be the most consistent attack it uses and will be a Bug-type, so Fire and Flying-type attacks are the best against it.

Upon defeating Katy, you will have completed this battle, and you can earn the Bug-type Gym Leader badge.