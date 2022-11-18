Nacli is one of the many Pokémon making their debut in the franchise in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. You can find it while you’re exploring the Paldea region, but tracking it down might be a little tricky, depending on what route you take while exploring the region. There are a handful of locations you can go to find it. Here’s what you need to know about where to find Nacli in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Nacli in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Nacli is a small, mushroom-like Pokémon that you can find while searching through the more rocky terrain and locations. Thankfully, at the start of your journey through the Paldea region, there are several areas you can find Nacli, regardless of where you start. Although it is a common Pokémon, its small size might make it easy for you to miss it while trying to catch Pokémon or defeat the many Gym Leaders in Pladea.

Related: Where to find Klawf in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Nacli can appear in the south, west, and east regions. Listing them out might be too much, but so long as you go to any those sections in the Paldea region, Nacli has a chance to appear in the wild. You might want to try to stick to the rocky and desert areas to find this Rock-type Pokémon.

As a Rock-type Pokémon, Nacli will be weak against Water, Grass, Fighting, Ground, and Steel-type attacks, but it is resistant against Normal, Fire, Poison, and Flying-type attacks. For those looking for a good complement to their starting group, Nacli could be a strong choice. It has two evolutions, Naclstack and Garganacl. These only require levels and have no special requirements.