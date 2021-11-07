How to design vacation homes for VIPs in Animal Crossing New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise

Designing vacation homes in the Happy Homes Paradise DLC for Animal Crossing New Horizons is pretty straightforward. the client tells you what they want and you give it to them. They have a theme in mind and the game even gives you items that the client might also be interested in. It’s time to stop with the training wheels. You’re a famous designer now.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Throughout the DLC, you will learn about different methods of decorating, from partition walls to adding extra floors. You will also learn about the amiibo scanner. When Lottie tells you about the amiibo scanner, she will mention VIP clients. At this time, however, you won’t be skilled enough to design for these types of clients. Keep on working until you have completed around 20 vacation homes.

When you walk into the office, Lottie will give you a promotion and your new title will be Famous Designer. Now you are ready to start taking on the VIP clients. Use the amiibo scanner and scan in one of the VIPs. The VIPs include the well-known Animal Crossing characters like Isabelle, Resetti, Tom Nook, etc.

Screenshot by Gamepur

VIP clients are more difficult to create designs for because they leave everything up to you. From the beginning, they have you decide if the home is one or two stories, where it will be located, and all the items that go inside. You can gauge their reactions to certain items by placing them down and looking at the VIP client. If they have a heart over their head, that means they like the item you placed. If they have no reaction, you might want to rethink things.