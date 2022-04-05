Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is full of secrets and collectibles for you to find. These are important to slowly unlock as you progress through the game, giving you access to more characters, locations, missions, and upgrades to use in your adventure. Some locations may have cracked walls that you cannot destroy, even if you use explosives. Here’s what you need to know about how to destroy cracked walls in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

These cracked walls can only be destroyed by one thing: A Scavenger’s Breaker Blaster. The Breaker Blaster is a tool that the Scavenger characters can use to destroy these specific locations. However, unlike many other characters in The Skywalker Saga, the Scavengers have to unlock these abilities. They’re available in Episode VII: The Force Awakens.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll need to progress through Episode VII until you get past the First Order of Business mission. After this point, you gain control of Rey and BB-8. Rey needs to search through a crashed Star Destroyer to find several scrap parts that she can use to sell to the local junk dealer. As she progresses through the Star Destroyer, many Scavenger tools are unlocked, such as the Breaker Blaster. Once you’ve completed this mission, the Breaker Blaster, and the other Scavenger tools, are available for the rest of the game.