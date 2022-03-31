How to destroy magical barriers in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

You may have come across magical barriers in your travels across the Wonderlands. These barriers block your path and often prevent you from accessing collectibles like Lucky Dice and Shrine Pieces. There is a way to bring these barriers down and obtain the treasures on the other side. Unfortunately, you have to make your way through a good chunk of the campaign before you are able to do that. Here is how you can destroy magical barriers in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you can break these barriers, you first need to reach the part of the game where you are getting out of the Nocean. This comes after completing the Drowned Abyss section of the game and receiving the ability to see the invisible bridges. After all of that, you will go to Karnok’s Wall. This is where you will meet the NPC named the Wastard. At this time, you will also get the Son of a Witch main quest.

The Son of a Witch quest will take you all over Karnok’s Wall. When you meet the Wastard, he will tell you that he knows how to destroy the magic barriers but you will first need to help him get his body back before he can teach you how to do it. Go through Karnok’s Wall to the very top where you fight the Wastard’s body in a boss fight. When he is defeated, the Wastard will have his body back and you will learn how to destroy barriers. Next to all the barriers in the Overworld, you will see pedestals. Interact with the pedestals after this quest to destroy the barriers and get the treasure on the other side.