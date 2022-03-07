How to do a Signature and Finisher in WWE 2K22

In most professional wrestling matches, performers tend to finish off opponents with special, powerful moves that are called Finishers. Examples of Finishers that wrestling fans are probably aware of include the Stone Cold Stunner (used by ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin), the Leg Drop (used by Hulk Hogan), and the Rock Bottom (used by The Rock). Much like in real pro wrestling, WWE 2K22 stays true to the craft, as players can hit Finishers of their respective wrestlers, on virtual opponents. But how do you do that? Let’s go over the inputs for Finishers, plus moves that set Finishers up.

In WWE 2K22, Signatures are typically done right before hitting a Finisher. The reason is two-fold: this not only fills up the Finisher bar in the HUD much faster than traditional strikes, slams, and combos, and it will do the right amount of damage to the other wrestlers and/or wrestlers, in order to set up the Finisher.

To do a Signature, hit RT/R2, followed by X/Square. Some Signatures might be more involved than others, especially if the Signature move is a submission hold. Keep that in mind while playing through the game with different wrestlers.

After the Signature, users can hit Finishers by hitting RT/R2, followed by A/X. Players can also charge up the finisher while the opponent is down, by tapping the controls mentioned previously. Also, be sure that if you want to use a Finisher, make sure that there is one to burn in the HUD.

