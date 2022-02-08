How many finishers can be stored in WWE 2K22?

Wrestler fans are certainly very familiar with finishers. After all, this kind of move is the crux of any wrester’s arsenal and in most cases, ends a match with an opposing wrestler and completes the win. In WWE 2K22, users will be subjected to a finisher limit. So, for example, if you were planning on picking ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin and going on a Stone Cold Stunner spree, keep in mind that the number will be controlled. So, how many finishers can be stored? Let’s go over the details.

In the first WWE 2K22 Ringside Report, which went live on February 2, the WWE 2K development team laid out some of the features that will be present in the newest installment of the franchise. One of the pieces of information we received in the gameplay-specific deep dive was the HUD, as well as how many finisher stocks can be stored by a user.

Per WWE 2K Senior Producer Jonathan Rivera, players will be able to store up to three finishers per wrestler.

Image via 2K Sports YouTube

Users will be able to track finisher progress and the number of finishers that a wrestler already has stored via the HUD that is present on the bottom of the screen.