The world of Pokémon Legends: Arceus is much more dangerous than any you have seen in the series to this point. Now that wild Pokémon can attack you directly, you will want to pull off some moves to avoid their attacks. Here is how to dodge attacks in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

To dodge attacks in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, all you need to do is press Y while pushing the thumbstick in any direction. Your character will dive forward and do a roll. Time this right when a Pokémon is getting close or rearing up to do an attack and they will come up empty.

Doing this dodge roll can be an effective way to avoid attacks, but is also a great way to cover ground quickly. If you want to get away from an Alpha Pokémon’s territory, you may want to consider using it as well. If you are trying to quickly approach a wild Pokémon, you can sometimes use it, but it may alert them.

During Pokémon battles, there is not a way to make your Pokémon avoid the opponent’s attacks purposely (unless you have used a move to lower their accuracy or raise your evasion). You can press B or just select Run to attempt to escape the battle without more damage being dealt to your Pokémon.