How to Download & Play the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Demo

PlayStation fans worldwide are incredibly excited for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. The game is the second entry in Square Enix’s remake/reimagining of the most beloved Final Fantasy game, and fans can try it out early through the demo.

Ever since it was first released in 1997, Final Fantasy 7 has engrossed millions with its powerful blend of cyberpunk world-building, an immersive story that keeps people guessing until the very end, and the core JRPG mechanics that lie at the heart of every Final Fantasy game. Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth brings the colossal open world of Midgar to life like never before, and thanks to an early demo, players can experience a portion of it for themselves ahead of the game’s official release.

The release date for the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth demo is thought to be February 6, 2024, at some point after 11:30PM GMT/15:30 PM PT. This is when the Stae of Play event for the game, which was announced last week, starts, and the demo is expected to be revealed as part of it. We suspect the demo will be dropped at the end of it as a bonus that no one expects.

PSN confirms that a Final Fantasy VII Rebirth demo is coming tomorrow (says it's "out now" but I think the trailer was meant for tomorrow)



"…allowing you to step into the shoes of either Cloud or Sephiroth during the Nibelheim episode" pic.twitter.com/T9YbqGqQIN — Wario64 (@Wario64) February 6, 2024

The reason we know about the demo ahead of time is because it was accidentally revealed on the PlayStation Store. Twitter user Wario64 caught the video and shared it with their followers, meaning every Final Fantasy fan around the world now knows a demo is on the way.

All we know about the demo at the time of writing is that players can take on the role of either Cloud or Sephiroth as they progress through the Nibelheim episode. This is a crucial point in the story for both characters and plays a huge role in a wider story arc that will pay off much later. It’s one players will need to pay close attention to.

How to Download the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Demo

To download the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth demo, players must launch the PlayStation Store on PS5, search for “Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth“, and then choose the demo option from their search results. It’s also possible to download this demo from the main game page by clicking the Three Dots Button for more versions and selecting the demo from the dropdown list.

Can You Download the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Demo Early?

No, there’s no way to download the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth demo early. While the demo was accidentally revealed before the game’s State of Play on February 6, 2024, there’s no store listing that we can find that allows players to get it before the event.

Does Progress From the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Demo Carry Over to the Full Game?

At the time of writing, it’s unclear if progress from the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth demo will carry over to the full game. Given how close to the official launch the demo is being released, we suspect progress will carry over, but it depends on how compatible the demo and final builds are. We’ll update this section of the guide as soon as the demo and details go live.

Fans who want to learn more about Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth before its release should read our preview of the game. We had the privilege of playing it early and thoroughly enjoyed ourselves as hardcore Final Fantasy fans, though anyone could lose themselves quite happily in this game.