Niantic’s NBA All-World brings the sport of basketball and the National Basketball Association into the real world. NBA All-World players can recruit superstars from the around the league to join your team, but doing so will require some Team Rep. Team Rep is an important component in All-World, but how can it be earned in the mobile game? Here’s a look at how to earn it, and what it is exactly needed for.

How to earn Team Rep in NBA All-World

Simply put, users in NBA All-World can earn Team Rep by playing in drills or 1v1 games. These can include warm-up games that reset every day, encounters with players out in All-World, or other games that have to be played within the game.

So, why exactly is Team Rep important in NBA All-World? While it technically isn’t a form of in-game currency, it is needed in order to progress in the title.

In NBA All-World, each team has a level. In order to increase levels, one must be able to obtain a certain amount of Team Rep. For example, users need 150 Team Rep points in order to progress to Team Level 3. Each subsequent level has an increased threshold of Team Rep points that must be met.

The higher Team Level one attains, the better players will become available. To use another example, Pelicans star Zion Williamson can’t be recruited until one hits Level 5 in All-World. With that considered, make sure to start grinding out those games if you want to add better players to your squad.