How to level up players in NBA All-World

In NBA All-World, you’re going to want to have the best possible chance in order to win pickup games and challenge. To do just that, upgrading players and their attributes will be critical. But, how exactly can players be upgrades in NBA All-World? Well, it’s not that complicated, but you will need some add-ons in to do this. Here’s what you will need to know about player upgrades and leveling up stars in the mobile game.

Related: How to change starting players in NBA All-World

How to upgrade and level up players in NBA All-World

To upgrade players in NBA All-World, here’s what you will need to do. Click on the ball icon on the bottom of the screen, to enter the menu. Then, click on ‘My Team’ to take a look at all of the players that are on the squad.

Select one, and then select ‘Manage’ in order to take a look at that player’s attributes and health status. To upgrade a player, click the ‘Upgrade’ tab.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now, you’ll notice that in order to upgrade players in All-World, XP coins are needed. XP coins can be obtained either through playing and winning pick-up games, or in the Store. As far as the Store goes, users have the option to buy XP Wildcard items that can be used on any player on the team. These XP coins come in groups of 25, 50, and 75.

In the Upgrade section, select ‘Add to add XP, and then ‘Level Up’ to upgrade a player when enough XP has been given to move to the next level.

Alternatively, players could upgrade with experience, particularly after winning games.

Upgrades will allow for not just boosted stats, but also Cred rewards. Plus, players can also acquire special temporary boosts in the Store, as well as gear that can also act as stat upgrades.