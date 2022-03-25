How to edit your character in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Character creation is a wonderful thing. In past Borderlands games, you could only customize bits and pieces of your character like their head, outfit, and color palette. Now, you get the opportunity to customize everything about your character from their hair down to the type of leather that makes up their armor. Of course, accidents do happen, and what you design may not be what you want to keep. When this happens, there’s only one thing you can do; edit your character. Here is how you can edit your character in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Just like in previous Borderlands games, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands has quick-change stations that you can use to edit your appearance whenever you’d like and plenty of cosmetics for you to discover that you will want to change up your look quite often. Unfortunately, you won’t find a quick-change station for a little while. Not until you reach Brighthoof.

Brighthoof comes shortly after the tutorial level of the game. The first time you visit Brighthoof, however, you won’t be able to do anything because it will be massacred by an army of skeletons. Continue through the quest and you will head to the graveyard where you will need to find the Sword of Souls. Once you get your hands on this weapon, you will return to Brighthoof and everything will go back to normal. This will be your opportunity to visit the tavern and change up your character. You will have to talk to Izzy first before you can use the quick-change station. Afterward, interact with the quick-change station and the first tab will allow you to edit your character. You can edit almost everything about your character’s look and can even get more customization options from the enemies in the world.