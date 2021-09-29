How to enable phone verified chat on Twitch

Twitch is implementing a new strategy to better protect streamers from harassment and hateful messages in chat. The streaming service launched a new phone verified chat option that gives creators and moderators more control over who can and can’t send messages in chat. It’s one of a number of moderation tools Twitch has developed to help monitor interactions and curb behavior and speech.

Phone verified chat requires users to verify their phone number before chatting. Together with standard email verification, content creators gain more administration over their chat.

In order to enable phone verified chat on your Twitch, start by heading to Dashboard, open Settings, go to Moderation, then scroll down to Phone Verification. Mods also have access to the verification method by choosing Manage Moderation Settings.

By enabling verified chat, you can manage what type of accounts can interact with you and your community. You can choose to allow the following access to the chat:

All accounts

First-time chatters

Chatters with accounts aged less than [pre-filled options of 1 hour, 1 day, 2 days, 3 days, 1 week, 2 weeks, 1 month, 3 months, 6 months]

Chatters following for less than [pre-filled options for 10 minutes, 30 minutes, 1 hour, 6 hours, 1 day, 3 days, 1 week, 1 month, 3 months]

You may also choose to exempt VIPs, Subscribers, and Moderators from verifying so they don’t have to enable the option.