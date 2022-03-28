How to enter the dungeon blocked by trees in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

You may have come across it in the Overworld. In case you haven’t, there is a dungeon that cannot be accessed right away. This pair of silver and gold doors calls to you from behind a bunch of trees near the Weepwild Dankness. Of course, there is no easy way to get through it; or is there? You might be surprised how easily you can get through those trees and to the treasure waiting on the other side. Here is how you enter the dungeon blocked by trees in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Screenshot by Gamepur

First off, you will come across this dungeon after you complete the Brighthoof section of the campaign. Afterward, if you follow the pathway you are supposed to take for the campaign, you will find the dungeon near the entrance to Shattergrave Barrow. You will also find the Shrine of Zoomios nearby. If you are trying to find all of the Shrine Pieces, you can find one of them inside the dungeon.

To get into the dungeon, you will need to wait until you are completely done with the Brighthoof area and obtained the Sword of Souls. Afterward, you will get a quest called Thy Bard, With a Vengeance. During this quest, you will be told to go into the Weeping Dankness. Travel to this new location and you will see that it is a bit more bright and cheery than the name suggests. The NPCs will quickly point this out and Tina will change it. After the change, if you go back to the Overworld, you will see that the trees in front of the dungeon are gone. You can now access it and get your Shrine Piece.