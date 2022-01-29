Cleffa is one of the more difficult Pokémon to encounter in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. If you can find this Pokémon in the wild, you’ll want to begin working on its Pokédex entry as quickly as possible to increase your Star Rank with the Galaxy Expedition. After you’re finished learning about Cleffa, you’ll want to evolve it into Clefairy. There’s a specific way you can make this happen. In this guide, we share how to evolve Cleffa into Clefairy in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

You can only evolve Cleffa into Clefairy if you have a high enough friendship with the Pokémon. Friendship is a hidden stat that all Pokémon have, and it slowly increases over time as you spend it with a Pokémon. The best way to quickly increase a Pokémon’s friendship is to battle against other wild Pokémon or have it in your party as you explore the Hisui region. Alternatively, you can have it collect resources for you or give it EXP candy to quickly provide it with friendship.

You can check on how far you’ve increased Cleffa’s friendship by visiting the Friendship Checker. You can find them in Jubilife Village after unlocking them, but it’s not required.

When Cleffa’s friendship is high enough with you, all you need to do is make sure it levels up with high friendship. After that, you’ll find the evolution option available on Cleffa, and it will become Clefairy.