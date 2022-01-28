There are eight Eevee evolutions for you to unlock in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. The Ice-type version is Glaceon, and there are a handful of ways you can add this Pokémon to your collection. When you acquire it, you’ll want to work your way through unlocking the various research tasks to learn about it and add it as a Pokédex entry. In this guide, we’ll cover how to evolve Eevee into Glaceon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

There are two ways to go about evolving Eevee into Glaceon. The first, and more straightforward method, is to give it an Ice Stone. The Ice Stone is an evolution item that turns Eevee into Glaceon. Outside of the Ice Stone, there are no other requirements for Glaceon, so you don’t have to worry about increasing Eevee’s friendship or doing it at a specific time of the day. You can get an Ice Stone at the Trading Post in Jubilife Village and speak with Simona. She will offer you an Ice Stone for Merit Points, which you can earn by turning in lost Satchels.

However, if you’d rather avoid the Ice Stone, you can look for the Ice Rock. It’s a specific rock that appears in Pokémon Legends that when you bring Eevee to it, it becomes Glaceon. You can find the Ice Rock at the bottom of the Bonechill Waste’s Ice Cave.