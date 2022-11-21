How to evolve Glimmet into Glimmora in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Glimmora, the evolved form of Glimmet, is a good choice if you need to add a Rock-type to your team in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Its secondary type — Poison — also gives it some additional utility, and thankfully, the evolving process is easy. The hard part, as with any hard-to-find Pokémon, is getting your hands on a Glimmet in the first place.

Related: Where to find Glimmet in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Evolving Glimmet in Glimmora in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Unlike finding Glimmet, evolving it to Glimmora is an easy task. If you somehow have one at a low level, it will evolve when Glimmet reaches level 35. As most of the areas where you’ll initially find Glimmet have other Pokémon around level 40, Glimmet likely will be as well, meaning one level up and you’ve got yourself a Glimmora.

That calculus changes if you want to breed the perfect Glimorra, as newly hatched Pokémon are level 5, you’ll need to farm EXP to get Glimmet evolution-ready. There are two primary ways to do that.

Go on a battling/capturing spree. The traditional methods of leveling in Pokémon remain as usable as ever in Scarlet and Violet, with the addition of earning experience for capturing. If you’re after mountains of crafting materials and other types of Pokémon for breeding, spending your time in high-level zones catching or knocking out as many mons as you can find is a great way to do both while improving your younger Pokémon at the same time.

The traditional methods of leveling in Pokémon remain as usable as ever in Scarlet and Violet, with the addition of earning experience for capturing. If you’re after mountains of crafting materials and other types of Pokémon for breeding, spending your time in high-level zones catching or knocking out as many mons as you can find is a great way to do both while improving your younger Pokémon at the same time. Spend Experience Candy There are usually better uses of your time in the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet endgame than grinding experience by fighting and capturing other mons. Tera Raid Battles are one such activity. They provide different Terastal Pokémon, and higher-difficulty ones give larger Experience Candies that you can use to quickly and easily level newly hatched mons to competitive levels. The most difficult Tera Raids take at least a little teamwork and a powerful team, but the rewards are well worth the effort.

Perhaps the biggest challenge is capturing a Glimmet in the first place. They only spawn in six locations in Paldea and have a horridly low spawn rate when you can find them. Combine this rarity with a need to farm for the perfect Nature and breed for specific abilities, and getting the Glimmora of your dreams will take some serious doing.