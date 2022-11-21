Where to find Glimmet in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are plenty of hard-to-find Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet, but few are as challenging to capture as Glimmet. Not only is it an incredibly rare spawn, it only lives in specific areas of the map, themselves only unlocked late in a playthrough. Even once you have everything you need, don’t expect the hunt to be easy. Your reward, however, is a unique dual-type Pokémon that becomes a powerful Special Attacker should you take the time to evolve it. Here’s where you can find Glimmet in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Glimmet locations in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

According to its Pokédex entry, Glimmet appears attached to cave walls and appears very rarely. Both are true, but the game somehow understates just how rare Glimmet is. You’ll find it only in caves in select locations:

South Province (Area Six) around Alfornada

A mountain region east of Porto Marinada in West Province (Area Two)

The northwest of Glaseado Mountain and a small section in the northeast

Dalizapa Passage south of Glaseado Mountain

The eastern portion of East Province (Area Three) and a small section adjacent to the Great Crater of Paldea

The South Province is the first accessible area once you have the jumping upgrade for defeating the Lurking Steel Titan, but you’ll need the ability to climb from defeating the False Dragon Titan to reach most of the others. Once you have all the required abilities and locations unlocked, dig in for a long grind. If you’re slightly under-leveled while you look for Glimmet, use the powerful Pokémon around its spawn points as a good experience and material farm. You’ll have options like Sableye, Bagon, Gabite, and other strong endgame choices that provide a good amount of EXP and rarer materials.

You’ll likely be able to evolve Glimmet to Glimmora soon after you capture one, as it only requires level 35. Glimmora has a higher-tier stat spread of 525, on par with Eeveelutions like Sylveon and Espeon, and competitive with the ultimate evolution of all three starters.