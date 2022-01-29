How to evolve Golbat into Crobat in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

While the Zubat family of Pokémon started off their lives as one of the most annoying Pokémon to encounter in the games’ cave systems, they have persisted as one of the most recognizable creatures in the dark. Once you have a Zubat, you can evolve it into Golbat at level 22. Here is how to push that Golbat into a Crobat in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

To evolve Golbat into Crobat, you need to have a very high friendship level with the Pokémon. To achieve this, you will want to have Golbat in your party pretty much at all times. While traveling the world, focus on winning lots of battles with Golbat in play, either against trainers or wild Pokémon. Also take care of them by giving them fruit and potions when they are injured before they faint.

Additionally, you can also increase your Golbat’s friendship level by using it to gather resources out in the wild. If you see fruit growing from a tree or formations of rocks that can be broken, throw your Golbat’s Pokéball at them to have them grab the item and also get a small experience boost.

Finally, our last recommendation is to give your Golbat EXP Candies when you have them. Once you have reached the threshold, you will be given a notification of when your Golbat can evolve after leveling up.