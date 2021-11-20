How to evolve Graveler into Golem in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Graveler is one of the many Pokémon you can encounter and catch in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. It does have a second evolution, Golem, that you can obtain. But you’ll need to make sure you follow certain method to evolving it into this final form. Here’s what you need to know about evolving Graveler into Golem in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

The only way you evolve Graveler into Golem is trade with another player. You’ll need to find someone you trust to conduct the trade with, and have them return the Golem once the trade is completed. Alternatively, they can trade you a Graveler and when you receive the Pokémon, you’ll have a Golem instead.

Regardless of how you want to do it, it all comes down to trading with another player. Once the trade happens, Graveler will become Golem when they reach the other player. It does not need to hold any specific items or to know specific moves. You may have done this in previous Pokémon games, such as Red and Blue, Gold and Silver, or even Ruby and Sapphire. Graveler becoming Golem has been in the game series since the beginning.

We recommend not trading with a random player online because it’s pretty easy for them to not return the Pokémon to you following the trade.