How to evolve Graveler into Golem in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

There are multiple Pokémon for you to find all over Pokémon Legends: Arceus. These Pokémon will be the direct way you progress through the game, unlocking additional Star Ranks with the Galaxy Expedition. The more Pokédex entries you work and Pokémon in your collection, the more points you’ll earn. Geodude is one of the earlier Pokémon you can find, and it evolves into Graveler. But Graveler has another evolution, and it can become Golem. Here’s how you evolve Graveler into Golem in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

There are two ways to go about evolving Graveler into Golem. The first way is to use the Linking Cable evolution item. It’s an item you can use on the Pokémon to evolve it immediately. You can receive the item from the Trading Post in Jubilife Village by speaking with Simona. She will have it for sale for Merit Points, which you can acquire by finding lost Satchels in the wild left behind by trainers.

The second method is to reach out to a friend to trade the Pokémon with you. You can do this at the Trading Post and speak with Simona. She will give you the chance to set up a local room or use the internet. You’ll need to create an eight-digit code to share with your friend, and then the two of you can exchange Pokémon. Graveler will become Golem when you send it to your friend, so they need to send it back to you.

Previously, the only way to evolve Graveler was to trade it with a friend, but that’s changed in Pokémon Legends.