Roblox Sakura Stand Codes (February 2023)

Roblox Sakura Stand is a game where players collect powerful stands, like in Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, and use them to fight each other and various bosses. These stands are inspired by many anime and video game characters, such as Sans and Gojo, from Jujutsu Kaisen.

In this game, you get to collect many resources, such as money, experience, and stands. These are relatively hard to get, so a code here and there would be great to get a boost. So, here are a few codes you can use in Roblox Sakura Stand to get an upper hand over the other stand users.

Related: Roblox Earthscape Tycoon Codes (February 2023)

All Roblox Sakura Stand Codes List

Roblox Sakura Stand Codes (Working)

CodeBugFix – 15 minutes of 2x EXP

– 15 minutes of 2x EXP SukunaFingerIncident – 15 minutes of 2x EXP

Roblox Sakura Stand Codes (Expired)

There are no expired codes for Roblox Sakura Stand as of now.

Related: Roblox Edward the Man-Eating Train codes (January 2023)

How to redeem codes in Roblox Sakura Stand

Screenshot by Gamepur

Follow the step below to redeem Roblox Sakura Stand codes:

Launch Roblox Sakura Stand on your device. Click the Menu button in the bottom left corner of the screen, shown with the arrow above. Select the “Settings” tab in the upper part of the menu. In the “Enter CODE here” space in the lower part of the menu, paste one of the working codes from above. Press the “Enter Code” button.

How can you get more Roblox Sakura Stand codes?

You can do a few things to get more Roblox Sakura Stand codes. You can join the game’s Discord server and check for updates and codes there. Or, you can also just come back here from time to time, since we will keep this list updated as well.

Why are my Roblox Sakura Stand codes not working?

There are two main reasons Roblox Sakura Stand codes are not working for you. The main reason is that you might be making a typo when entering the codes. When copying the codes from our page, make sure that you don’t leave a blank space after the code has been pasted in Roblox. Also, make sure to check if the code you are entering hasn’t expired.

How to get Cash and Experience in Roblox Sakura Stand

Screenshot by Gamepur

Cash and experience are the most important resources in Roblox Sakura Stand. Unfortunately, they are both very hard to gain. Once you use the codes above for experience boosts, you should look around the map for cardboard boxes that hold $50 and some experience. They can also hold keys inside, which you can use to open hidden chests across the map. These will usually contain $1k and a lot of experience.

What is Roblox Sakura Stand?

Roblox Sakura Stand is a fighting game where you collect different powers from anime and other video games and use them against other players and raid bosses. You can collect powerful helpers, known as stands, that work the same as in Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure.