You’ll find that many of the Pokémon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus have unique evolutions that you need to unlock as you progress through the game. Unfortunately, these evolutions are hidden, and until you complete a specific requirement, you won’t be able to evolve them. Happiny is one of these Pokémon that needs a particular step before evolving into Chansey. In this guide, we will cover how to evolve Happiny into Chansey in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

There’s the only way for you to evolve Happiny into Chansey, and that’s by using an Oval Stone. The Oval stone is an evolution item that you can find while exploring Pokémon Legends. The best way to find one is to return to Jubilife Village and speak with Simona at the Trading Post. From there, she’ll offer a variety of evolution items to you that you can purchase from her, but you’ll need to earn enough Merit Points. You can get Merit Points by collecting the lost Satchels you find in the world dropped by other players who were attacked by Pokémon. The more you see, the more Merit Points you’ll receive.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Another way to find Oval Stones is to ride Ursaluna and search for treasure or to find them during space-time distortions. While these methods work, there’s a lot of random chance involved, so you’re better off acquiring Merit Points.

Once you have the Oval Stone, you’ll need to wait until daytime and give it to Happiny. Happiny will not evolve into Chansey with an Oval Stone if it’s dark out.