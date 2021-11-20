How to evolve Kirlia into Gallade in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Kirlia is one of the several Pokémon you can catch in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Initially, you evolved Ralts into Kirlia to receive a Gardevoir as the original final evolution. However, in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, you’ll have the option to evolve it into Gallade, a Psychic and Fighting-type Pokémon. Here’s what you need to do to evolve Kirlia into Gallade in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

The first thing you’ll need to do is make sure you capture a male Ralts. If you do not capture a male Ralts, you cannot become a male Kirlia. A female Kirlia cannot evolve into Gallade. Instead, it can become Gardevoir, the other evolution. You want to make sure you capture a male version in your travels before going any further.

After you’ve done that, the next step is to give it the Dawn Stone. The Dawn Stone is one of the many evolution items you can acquire during your travels in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. You can find the Dawn Stone in multiple ways, but the easiest method we’ve discovered to locate it is to walk around with a Pokémon that has the ability Pickup. They have a random chance to hold an item while you’re walking around, and the Dawn Stone can be that item.

When you receive the item, give it to your male Kirlia, and wait for it to evolve when it levels. However, if it is not holding the Dawn Stone when it reaches level 30, it will become a Gardevoir.