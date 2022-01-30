Magneton is a Pokémon you can catch in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, and it’s one of the many Pokémon you’ll want to study as you work your way through the Hisui region. There are plenty of ways ot study and increase your research level, but a good way to increase your Star Rank is to evolve Magneton into Magnezone. But it needs a specific item to do this. In this guide, we’ll be covering how to evolve Magneton into Magnezone in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

You’re going to need a specific item to evolve Magneton into Magnezone, and that’s a Thunder Stone. The Thunder Stone is an evolution item you’ll need to give Magneton, and you can pick it up in several locations in Pokémon Locations. The best way to find this item is to receive it from Simona at the Trading Post in Jubilife Village. She has them for sale, so long as you have enough Merit Points. You can earn more Merit Points by collecting lost Satchels in the wild that were dropped by trainers attacked by wild Pokémon.

Alternatively, you might be able to find a Thunder Stone by exploring with your Ursaluna and collecting treasures, or you can find one in a space-time distortion. However, both of these events are random, and they may take quite a bit of time.

Once you have the Thunder Stone, give it to Magneton, and it will evolve into Magnezone.