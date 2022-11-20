Magnemite and Magneton are going to be in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. You can find them while exploring the Paldea region, and you will want to catch Magnemite once to evolve it into a Magneton, adding both of these Pokédex entries into your collection. Magneton does have another form, and unlocking this power can take some time. Here’s what you need to know about how to evolve Magneton into Magnezone in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How Magneton evolves into Magnezone in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

When Magnezone was initially introduced in Pokémon Diamond and Sapphire, players needed to make their way to a particular mountain to evolve it. The mountain doesn’t always appear in Pokémon games, and thankfully, there’s an easier way to evolve Magneton into a Magnezone than having it level up while close to a mountain.

Now, you only need to provide your Magneton with a Thunder Stone, which will instantly evolve into a Magnezone. You can find a Thunder Stone in several locations, or you can choose to purchase it from the Delibird Presents store in Mesagoza, or any of the other stores in Paldea. You will need to earn your third Gym Badge before they show up as an available item. So long as you have a Thunder Stone, Magneton will evolve.

Magnezone is an Electric and Steel-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Fire, Fighting, and Ground-type attacks, but it is resistant against Normal, Electric, Grass, Ice, Flying, Psychic, Bug, Rock, Ghost, Steel, and Fairy-type moves. It’s also immune to Poison-type attacks, making it a fantastic addition to any team. It can be an incredibly defensive Pokémon in the correct line-up.