While exploring the Paldea region in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the weather will change consistently in your travels. The storms can get relatively bad, or it can be a bright sunny day, perfect for a hike with your Pokémon. When you want a picture-perfect day, or you need to evolve a Pokémon that requires a certain part of the weather, you may want to change it. Can you control the weather in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Can you change the weather in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Given our experience, the weather appears to be another random element of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. You won’t be able to adjust the weather as you explore the Paldea region, which means you will need to wait for the perfect time to evolve your Pokémon, or you may need to wait for the sun to come out before you can take a picture with your Pokémon.

We tried to change the weather in several opportunities, such as attempting to use Rain Dance during a battle and then exiting a battle. Even after immediately leaving the encounter, the weather in the overworld was not raining. Instead, we must wait until the game has it raining for us if we want to evolve our Sliggoo into a Goodra.

All of this happens within your instance of the game. The same goes for the time of day. You won’t be able to adjust it using the Nintendo Switch clock, and you have to wait for the game to transition from Day, to Evening, and then into Night. We recommend completing other activities, such as battling wild Pokémon, working on Tera Raids, or exploring Paldea and seeking out the many legendary Pokémon awaiting you.