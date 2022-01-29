How to evolve Munchlax into Snorlax in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Snorlax is one of the most recognizable Pokémon, mostly because it takes up so much room that it commonly is blocking walkways and roads. We can’t blame it too much for wanting to take a nap, though. If you have a Munchlax in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, here is how to go about making it evolve into Snorlax.

Once you have a Munchlax, you can evolve it into Snorlax by raising its friendship to a high bar. In Pokémon Legends: Arceus, there are a few tried and tested ways to do this.

The most consistent way to raise your Munchlax’s friendship level is to simply use them a lot in battles. The more Pokémon they take down and the more battles that they end on the field without fainting will raise there friendship a lot over time. Also be sure to give them fruits and medicines when they are low on health to keep then up and running. Their friendship will not raise while they are out cold.

We also recommend using them to gather resources around the open world. As you are running through wild Pokémon, keep an eye open for trees with fruit, rocks that can be broken, and flowers growing out of the ground. Throw your Munchlax’s Pokéball near the resource and they will grab it while also getting a small boost of experience.

Finally, Pokémon like to eat EXP Candies. Earn them from completing Requests and give them to Munchlax to increase their friendship.

Once you have reached the minimum amount of friendship needed for Munchlax to become Snorlax, you will get a small notification that they can evolve after the next time they level up.