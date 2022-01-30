You’ll be researching and catching Pokémon through your time playing Pokémon Legends: Arceus, finding ways to increase your Star Rank and expand your Pokédex. A Pokémon you’ll want to catch is Nosepass, a Pokémon you can find during your travels in the Hisui region. Eventually, you’re going to want to evolve it into Probopass, but you have to do something first before it evolves. In this guide, we cover how to evolve Nosepass into Probopass in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Nosepass has a unique requirement you need to meet to evolve it. It is not an item or a special move that it can learn. Instead, all you have to do is make sure you are standing somewhere in the Coronet Highlands region of Pokémon Legends, and you’ll have the option to evolve Nosepass. You can evolve it only in this region because Nosepass is close to Mt. Coronet.

In the original game, Probopass was revealed, Pokémon Diamond and Pearl; Nosepass could only evolve if you leveled it while you were close to Mt. Coronet. It works the same way in the Hisui region because, one day, it will become the Sinnoh region, and both areas have Mt. Coronet.

So, after catching Nosepass, make sure that you make your way over to the Coronet Highlands with the Pokémon in your party, and then you can evolve it into Probopass.