The Paldean Wooper is making its debut to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. It’s a different version from the traditional Wooper that appears in Pokémon Gold and Silver, and it also comes with a unique evolution. Thankfully, there are not too many things you need to do to reach this evolution, but it will certainly help with your adventure. Here’s what you need to know about how to evolve Paldean Wooper into Clodsire in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How Paldean Wooper evolves into Clodsire in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The only thing you need to do is for your Paldean Wooper hit level 20. When it hits level 20 while you’re out battling other Pokémon, or if you give it a rare candy, it will hop out of its Poké Ball and undergo the transformation.

Paldean Wooper becomes Clodsire, a different form, and appearance than the traditional Wooper’s Quagsire form. Rather than standing on its two legs, Clodsire is lying on the ground and looks more like a mudfish than anything else. It also maintains its Poison and Ground-typing that Paldean Wooper has, so your overall strategy when using this Pokémon should not change too much.

If you’re having trouble evolving Paldean Wooper into Clodsire, we recommend having it in a party with stronger Pokémon. You can then have the stronger Pokémon fight against even tougher opponents, boosting the experience of a lower level Paldean Wooper. Alternatively, you can have it as your lead Pokémon and then swap it out when the battle begins for another stronger Pokémon. Paldean Wooper will earn a good chunk of experience points and should gradually level up.