The Paldean Tauros will be available for you to catch in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. It’s going to look slightly different than its traditional form, and it comes with a unique typing different from the Kanto Tauros, giving you even more reason to add it to your party. However, tracking this Pokémon will be difficult, so narrowing your search area will be important. Here’s what you need to know about where to find Paldean Tauros in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Paldean Tauros in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Paldean Tauros can appear in several plains and open areas throughout the Paldea region. These locations typically show up close to the center of the map, in the east and west regions. For those who are also looking for Cyclizar, these two Pokémon share the same regions, so you may see them near one another.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will want to make your way to West Province Area Two, Zapapico, East Province Area Two, East Province Area One, and investigate north and south of Levinica. These are some of the central locations you can find the Paldean Tauros roaming around, and it will typically appear in small groups of four to five of the same Pokémon. When you do find it, picking the best one from a group could be tough.

There are several forms of this Tauros. The traditional one will be a Paldean Tauros with dark fur, and it will be a Fighting-type. There is also a Blaze Breed and an Aqua Breed. The Blaze Breed is a Fire and Fighting-type that appears in Scarlet, whereas the Aqua Breed appears in Scarlet. The forms have different locations, but they overlap with the traditional ones. If you’re looking to find the Blaze Breed or Aqua Breed, keep looking around where you can find other Paldea Tauros. You will be in the correct area.