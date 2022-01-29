How to evolve Pichu into Pikachu and Raichu in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Pikachu being the poster child for the Pokémon series means that it is often one of the most sought after Pokémon in each game. Add on to that its adorable pre-evolution form Pichu and the beefier final form of Raichu and its easy to see why people love this line of Pokémon so much. If you are playing Pokémon Legends: Arceus and have caught a Pichu, here is how you can evolve it to Pikachu and then Raichu.

Pichu to Pikachu

To evolve Pichu to Pikachu, you need to first raise your friendship level with them. The best way to do this is win battles with them. When they are low on health, use items to bring them back to health and that will also add to their friendship level.

Additionally, we recommend using the Pichu to gather resources out in the wild. Whenever you see a fruit or gem to grab, throw their Pokéball to it and they will grab it for you while also getting a small experience boost. After their friendship with you is high enough, level them up one time and they can then be evolved to Pikachu.

Pikachu to Raichu

Once your Pichu has evolved into Pikachu, taking it to its final evolution, Raichu, only requires giving them a Thunder Stone. You can purchase a Thunder Stone from the Trading Post in Jubilife Village for 1,000 Merit Points. This is guaranteed, but will take some time turning in Lost Satchels.

If you want to do some grinding, you can go to Obsidian Fieldlands to the far east of Deertrack Heights. There are a bunch of gem formations around this area that you can break with the help of a partner Pokémon that give you a chance to earn a Thunder Stone.