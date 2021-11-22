How to evolve Poliwhirl into Politoed in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

There are numerous Pokémon for you to encounter in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. These Pokémon are elusive, but some of them have specific requirements that you need to meet to find them. For example, Poliwhirl can evolve into Politoed, and you need an item to do it. In this guide, we’re going to detail how you can evolve Poliwhirl into Politoed in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

The only way you’ll be able to evolve Poliwhirl is to find a King’s Rock. The King’s Rock is an exclusive evolution item, and you can find it by capturing a Pokémon. You can find it on Poliwhirl by capturing it in the wild. Poliwhirl spawns when you unlock the National PokéDex, which means you’ll need to beat the game and complete your Sinnoh PokéDex to find it. You primarily want to find it while searching in the Grand Underground. You can find it all over, and Poliwag.

When you catch a Poliwhirl with King’s Rock, the next step is to place it on the Poliwhirl you want to evolve into Politoed and trade it with a friend. When Poliwhirl trades while carrying this item, it automatically becomes Politoed. Your friend will then need to trade it back to you, and then you’ll receive Politoed.