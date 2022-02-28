Rockruff is making its debut in Pokémon Go during the Season of Alola. It will be available right from the start of the massive event, giving you the chance to capture it and evolve throughout the season. Rockruff features two unique evolutions, Midday Form Lycanroc and Midnight Form Lycanroc. In this guide, we cover how to evolve Rockruff into Midday Form Lycanroc in Pokémon Go.

You’ll want to make sure you pay attention to the time of day for this Pokémon evolution. When it comes to the Midday form, you want to ensure the sun is out and shining in Pokémon Go. If you do, when you evolve Rockruff into Lycanroc, it will be the Midday Form version. Even if it’s light out for you, you want to ensure the sun is out in Pokémon Go. If it’s not, and it’s night, you’re better off waiting until the moon goes down and the sun rises, which could take a few hours.

If you evolve Rockruff at night, you’ll receive the Midnight Form Lycanroc evolution. Both evolutions require 50 Rockruff Candy, so the method remains the same, but the time of day is essential to get it correct, similar to Eevee becoming Espeon or Umbreon.