Tandemaus is one of the new Pokémon that will debut to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. It is a rare Pokémon that you can find while exploring the Paldea region, and although it is a Normal-type, many players will want to get their hands on it. Tandemaus does have an evolved form, Maushold, and you evolve it is an extremely specific way. Here’s what you need to know about how to evolve Tandemaus into Maushold in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How Tandemaus evolves into Maushold in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Like many Pokémon in the game, Tandemaus has a level requirement. You need to have it reach level 25. At level 25, or beyond this level, Tandemaus must defeat an opponent, and then level up from winning the battle. This can happen at level 25 or at a later stage while playing the game. The important detail is that Tandemaus needs to be one that defeats the Pokémon for it to evolve into Maushold.

A good way to build into this is to have Tandemaus get as close to reaching level 24 as possible and then make it the second Pokémon. Have your lead Pokémon lower the health of the opposing Pokémon as much as possible, and then switch it out Tandemaus to land the final attack. Hopefully, when the Pokémon faints, and the battle is over, Maushold hits level 25 or higher. When this happens, Tandemaus will come out of its Poké Ball and become Maushold, not with two baby Pokémon.

Maushold is also a Normal-type Pokémon, so it will be weak against Fighting-type Pokémon, but it is immune to Ghost-type attacks.